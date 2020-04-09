coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Dialysis patients worry about COVID-19 after death connected to NYC treatment center

By
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Patients at a dialysis center in at the corner of Church Avenue and Rockaway Parkway in Brooklyn expressed concerns about whether the facility is doing enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus after a fellow patient recently contracted the virus and died.

"I am very worried about my health," patient Francisco Arroyo said while fighting back tears. "Very, very worried."

Arroyo suffers from kidney failure and needs dialysis to stay alive. His health condition also puts him at increased risk for contracting a more severe case of COVID-19.

"I love my kids, and I don't want to lose my grandkids," Arroyo said. "You know, it's very emotional. This thing is unbelievable."

Arroyo said that because he visits the center multiple times a week for several hours, he has become close to other patients also receiving care and their families.

Among those patients was a man named Alfred Bagley.


His partner, Edna Capers, spoke to 7 On Your Side Investigates after losing Bagley to the virus in late March.

"It has been an emotional roller coaster for me," Capers said. "I picked him up from dialysis, took him to the emergency department, and I never saw him again. I haven't even had time to process what happened."

Not long before getting sick, Capers said Bagley sat next to another woman receiving dialysis and suffering from a severe cough.

Capers said that woman was among several patients at the facility who have died in the last month after experiencing COVID-like symptoms.

The medical examiner could not confirm for 7 On Your Side Investigates those patients' cause of death.

"My biggest struggle now is to try to make sure no one else in that dialysis center dies," Capers said.

7 On Your Side reached out to Brookdale Dialysis Center, run by the Rogosin Institute, and asked whether the facility could confirm how many patients had contracted coronavirus and what the facility was doing to limit exposure.

A spokesperson for the facility did not answer either question and instead provided this statement:

"Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our patients and staff. We are following guidance from local and federal public health officials about best practices and protocols as we work to safely ensure that our patients continue to receive the essential care they need during this unprecedented public health crisis."

An OSHA spokesperson said the agency had no record of coronavirus-related violations at Brookdale Dialysis.

The New York State Department of Health said the facility was due for a recertification inspection last month, but that inspection was postponed because of coronavirus.

The state has issued dialysis centers statewide guidance about best practices amid the pandemic encouraging centers to take extra precautions to limit the transmission of the virus among patients, to implement home dialysis treatments when possible, and to isolate individuals with possible COVID.

Patients said the facility had begun limiting visitors and taking their temperatures at the start of treatment, but they wonder if the facility did enough to limit exposure at the start of this pandemic.

"It's scary, it really is," Arroyo said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybrooklynkensingtoncoronavirus new york citymedical7 on your side investigationcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicbrooklyncovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbrooklyn newsdoctorsnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News