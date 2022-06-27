Firefighters among 11 injured in Brooklyn bike shop fire

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Eleven people were hurt in a fire inside a bike shop in Brooklyn.

Two firefighters and nine others were injured when the fire broke out on 5701 6th Ave.in Sunset Park just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters are still determining what caused the fire.
Flames were brought under control after an hour and there's no known cause at this time.

