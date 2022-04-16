20-year-old man shot and killed at a playground in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Police got a call around 6:38 p.m. about shots fired near 1405 Atlantic Avenue.
When officers arrived they found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the police report.
EMS responded and transported the man to Interfaith Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The man's identity has not been released yet.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
