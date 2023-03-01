New design concepts released for Brooklyn Queens Expressway Central

New York City DOT released new design concepts for the city-owned portion of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are new details on the future of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

The New York City Department of Transportation released these three new design concepts for BQE Central.

That's the city-owned stretch of the highway from Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street.

"Today brings us one step closer to building a BQE that serves all New Yorkers," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "This administration is taking a bold approach, repairing a crumbling eyesore and delivering transformational open space to residents and visitors alike. While much work remains, these refined concepts mark another milestone to create a reimagined BQE Central. We look forward to continuing working with all of our community partners to deliver on an ambitious vision that will serve New Yorkers for generations to come."

The city will rely on community feedback to decide which concept to choose.

RELATED: Walking tour of the BQE

Also starting this month, the city will begin a traffic study, with the goal to make the highway as narrow as possible.

While the BQE North and South sections are owned by the New York State Department of Transportation, the city says it remains committed to pursuing improvements across the corridor on city-owned property.

MORE NEWS: Pandemic-era food stamps ending for nearly 30 million Americans

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.