One fast-thinking officer jumped into action, applying a tourniquet to slow down the victim's bleeding. Janice Yu reports.

Man slashed in leg on A train in Brooklyn: Police

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A subway rider was slashed while riding the A train in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.

Authorities say the 37-year-old victim was wounded in the leg at around 2 a.m.

Officers were able to help the victim at the Shepherd Avenue station. One fast-thinking officer jumped into action, applying a tourniquet to slow down the victim's bleeding.

The victim is critical but stable at Brookdale University Hospital.

Officials say the suspect fled the train at the Van Sichlen station. The NYPD is searching for two suspects who are teenagers or in their 20s, authorities said.

There is limited service between Manhattan and Queens as officers continue their investigation.

