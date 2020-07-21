reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: Tipping reinstated at Union Square Hospitality Group restaurants due to pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There's a reversal for one of the pioneers of the no-tipping model at restaurants in New York City.

Union Square Hospitality Group CEO, Danny Meyer, says he will be reinstating tipping at all of his restaurants because of the pandemic.

"Over the course of nearly five years, Hospitality Included was able to make some strides in narrowing the wage gap, but it was never easy to make the math add up for all stakeholders, even in far more robust economic times," Meyer said in an article published on LinkedIn.

The company owns restaurants like Gramercy Tavern and Blue Smoke.

Restaurant revenue will be shared, and total compensation will be increased by an average of 25%.

Meyer is also calling on federal lawmakers to change current tipping rules to allow the money to be shared equally among kitchen and dining room staffers in New York.

He closed the article by saying, "While we wait to reopen our dining rooms, we remain as committed as ever to seeing our employees fairly compensated and will continue to advocate for laws and business models that allow that to happen. We can't wait to see you, and in the meantime, wherever you dine, please tip as generously as you're able."

Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew yorknew york cityunion squaremedicaltippingreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomorestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: NY lends help to Georgia, NJ high-risk sports resume
COVID News: MTA urging subway, bus riders to wear masks
Outdoor dining gets creative aboard aircraft carrier in NYC
NYC enters Phase 4 reopening with some changes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in judge's son's murder may have been targeting another female judge
Fiery crash kills 2 on Bruckner Expressway in Bronx
2nd arrest made after man tortured, body found on McDonald's roof
AccuWeather: Not as extreme Tuesday
De Blasio opposes Trump's idea to send federal agents to NYC
NYC TV reporter dies after moped accident in Brooklyn
2 killed in jet ski crash in NYC marina
Show More
Con Edison asks Queens customers to conserve energy
Ice cream store manager fired for refusing to serve unmasked customer
Tips, resources: How to deal with extreme heat
NJ to allow all-remote learning option when schools reopen
Rule change: Only residents allowed on Long Beach on weekends
More TOP STORIES News