Coronavirus News: UCB shuts doors for good in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Another victim of this crisis is the improv and sketch comedy organization The Upright Citizens Brigade.

The group co-founded by Amy Poehler says it's shutting down its theater in Hell's Kitchen and its training center on Eighth Avenue for good.

It says it cannot afford to keep its New York City leases.

However, it plans to continue shows and classes at spaces it will rent in other venues.

