car crash

Suspect fleeing police crashes into car on Union Turnpike, mother and baby taken to hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) -- A mother and her baby are recovering in the hospital after their car was struck during a police pursuit that ended in a multiple-vehicle crash on Thursday.

Officers were driving in the Hollis neighborhood of Queens when they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle wanted for a past robbery.



When officers attempted to stop the driver, he took off and crashed into an occupied car, according to the NYPD.

A 22-year-old woman and her 2-and-a-half-month-old baby were in that car. They both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Long Island Jewish and Cohen Children's Medical Center.

At the same time, a police cruiser crashed into another occupied civilian car.

The 51-year-old driver in that car also only sustained minor injuries and was transported to North Shore University Hospital.

Three people who were in the fleeing car were taken into police custody and a gun was recovered from inside the vehicle, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident and charges are pending.

MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side hunts for driver after ice cream truck hit and run
EMBED More News Videos

It was a bunch of frosty frustration for a Queens car owner after an ice cream truck smashed then dashed, and the incident was caught on camera. Nina Pineda has the story.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queenscar crashpolice chasenypd
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
3rd family member dies from injuries in NJ crash
2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Freehold crash
Car careens into floral shop in Haledon; driver on the run
Several injured in fiery 4-vehicle crash on Belt Parkway
TOP STORIES
'Statistically significant' cancer levels found in NY school district
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
3rd family member dies from injuries in NJ crash
Police alert New Jersey residents about alarming number of car thefts
Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing in North Carolina
Young woman turns budding passion into community of flowers
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
Show More
Fire Island lifeguard bitten by shark, beaches put on alert
Child riding bike struck, killed by pickup truck on Long Island
Nassau County training 15-year-old lifeguards to combat shortage
Mississippi teen jumps into river to rescue 3 girls, officer
Woman struck by bullet while walking down street in Queens
More TOP STORIES News