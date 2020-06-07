Driver attempts to plow group of peaceful protesters in Brooklyn

The incident took place at St. John's Place and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights.
The video shows the vehicle going up on a sidewalk and nearly hitting several bicyclists.
Angry guy drove into #BlackLivesMattters protest at Brooklyn & St Johns pic.twitter.com/CROylv9X80— Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein (@msrbklyn) June 7, 2020
One man climbed onto the roof of the SUV and tried to get the driver to stop.
There were no reports of any serious injuries.
