Catholic schools in NYC welcome back students on first day of school

By Sonia Rincon, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City public school students are still at least a couple of weeks from getting back into the classroom.

That is not the case for Catholic school students.

In-person learning starts Wednesday and educators say they're confident in their safety plan.

Things will look very different with social distancing markers, mask-wearing, and reminders to keep safe all over schools.

In Brooklyn and Queens, where there are 66 schools within the Brooklyn Diocese, 95% will open under a complete in-person model.

The Archdiocese of New York, which runs schools in the other three boroughs and well as counties north of the city, will also offer in-person learning, with some schools following a hybrid model.

There will also be temperature checks and hand sanitizing stations.

Many parents had said they wanted their children to return for in-person learning and a Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn principal says the feedback has also been positive from teachers.

"No teacher has said, 'I feel uncomfortable.' They feel that if we follow precautions and we all work as a family like we always do then things will be ok," said Mark Wilson, principal of St. Mark Catholic Academy, A Guiding Light.

Both parents and students have had videos provided to learn about the new protocols.

Some students will also be moving buildings to ensure social distancing. Some Catholic schools were forced to close or merge over the summer.

The pandemic had caused some parents to move their children into public schools due to financial difficulty and that caused an enrollment issue for those schools.

Now those locations are being utilized by some of the still-open schools.

