Charges expected against NYPD officer who pushed George Floyd protester to ground

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Charges are expected to be filed as early as Tuesday against an NYPD officer caught on video pushing a woman to the ground.

The officer was caught on video pushing Dounya Zayer to the ground near the Barclays Center on May 29.



The officer, assigned to the 73rd Precinct, had already been suspended without pay, but misdemeanor assault charges could still be filed.

His supervisor, who was with him at the time of the incident, was transferred.

PBA President Pat Lynch said that it's Mayor Bill de Blasio and police brass who should "be the ones facing this mob-rule justice."

"Once again, Mayor de Blasio and the NYPD brass are sacrificing cops to save their own skin. They created the failed strategy for managing these demonstrations. They sent police officers out to do the job with no support and no clear plan. They should be the ones facing this mob-rule justice. We will say it again: New York City police officers have been abandoned by our leadership. We are utterly alone in our efforts to protect our city."

The Detectives' Endowment Association has released a message for all members of their union, telling them to "have the least amount of interaction with the public that is necessary to fulfill your official duties."

A separate incident, also on May 29, in which a police officer was seen on video pulling down a man's face mask and then spraying the man in the face with pepper spray is also under investigation by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office. That officer has also been suspended without pay.

