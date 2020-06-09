NYPD to discipline officer who struck protester with car door

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another NYPD officer has been disciplined for actions taken during protests over the death of George Floyd.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the unidentified officer opened the door of an unmarked NYPD vehicle and struck a protester in Brooklyn on May 29.

"As part of our obligation to provide accountability when officers fail to reflect the high standards we set, the NYPD is taking action regarding an episode in recent days that raises serious concerns," Shea said. "While the investigation is still ongoing, there is no doubt in my mind that based on the seriousness of what we've seen in recent days, transparency is critical."

Video of the incident was posted on social media.

Shea said Internal Affairs has concluded its investigation, and the officer is currently on modified duty.

The case has been referred to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action.

Earlier Tuesday, an NYPD officer caught on camera pushing a woman to the ground during a protest over the death of George Floyd was charged with assault and other offenses.

A separate incident in which a police officer was seen on video pulling down a man's face mask and then spraying the man in the face with pepper spray is also under investigation by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office.

That officer has also been suspended without pay.

