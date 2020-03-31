MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo renamed a proposed domestic terrorism law after the late rabbi who was stabbed during a Hannukah attack in Monsey.
Josef Neumann died of his injuries on Sunday.
The "Josef Neumann Hate Crimes Domestic Terrorism Act" would reclassify certain hate crimes so they carry a life sentence without parole.
Governor Cuomo urges the legislature to pass the measure this spring.
Grafton Thomas, 37, was charged with five counts of attempted murder, burglary and federal hate crimes in connection to the attack.
The Rockland County District Attorney will now seek an indictment for the charge of murder.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Proposed law renamed after Monsey Hanukkah machete attack victim
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News