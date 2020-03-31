Proposed law renamed after Monsey Hanukkah machete attack victim

By Eyewitness News
MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo renamed a proposed domestic terrorism law after the late rabbi who was stabbed during a Hannukah attack in Monsey.

Josef Neumann died of his injuries on Sunday.

The "Josef Neumann Hate Crimes Domestic Terrorism Act" would reclassify certain hate crimes so they carry a life sentence without parole.

Governor Cuomo urges the legislature to pass the measure this spring.

Grafton Thomas, 37, was charged with five counts of attempted murder, burglary and federal hate crimes in connection to the attack.

The Rockland County District Attorney will now seek an indictment for the charge of murder.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monseyrockland countyhanukkahattackmacheterabbi
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Officers honored for role in arresting machete attack suspect
Rabbi whose Hanukkah party was interrupted by attack calls for healing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News