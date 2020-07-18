Partial balcony collapse in Chelsea is latest in rash of structural failures in NYC

By Jeremy Murn
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The latest in a rash of recent structural failures throughout New York City, a balcony partially collapsed in Chelsea Friday.

Firefighters were called to a five-story building on West 15th St. just after 7 p.m.

They determined that a partial collapse occurred from a third floor rear balcony.

The metal cladding underneath the balcony became dislodged, falling into a backyard.

No injuries were reported.

The Department of Buildings was investigating.

Thursday afternoon, one person was killed and at least three others were injured after scaffolding collapsed at a building on East 36th St.

Authorities say it appeared workers were doing facade restoration on the roof level of the 11-story building when a rigging platform gave way.
The incident sparked a call from City Councilman Ben Kallos to pass laws for stricter inspection of scaffolding and requiring building owners to maintain their buildings.

That morning, a large section of the wall of a building at a construction site on East 34th St. collapsed and was followed by a second collapse at the site hours later.
There were no injuries in that incident.

Three buildings on 17th St. in Brooklyn were evacuated Tuesday morning after part of a wall fell off of a home.

Department of Buildings inspectors determined that the exterior side wall had collapsed to the ground below.

They also observed further cracking at the roof level.
