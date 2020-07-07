Reopen News: NYC to vote on reopening child care centers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6254491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City's Department of Health would vote on whether or not to allow child care centers to reopen next week.If the vote goes through, it will allow 3,000 childcare centers across the five boroughs to resume on July 13. A decision is expected to me made on Tuesday."It's been really, really tough for parents, so bringing back child care is crucial." de Blasio said during his press conference.The mayor said the Board of Health has been looking at the facts and data on how to reopen child care centers both properly and safely.- No more than 15 children in a room- Face coverings required for children and adults- Daily health screenings- Frequent cleaning and disinfecting- Limited sharing of toys and suppliesThe mayor said there have been a lot of conversations between the board of health and child care providers over the recent weeks."They are ready to go," he said. "They are waiting for approval."DOHMH will inspect programs to verify compliance.12 child care programs have been up and running for essential workers' kids since April, according to the city.