chinatown

'Enough is enough': Chinatown residents rally to protest proposed homeless shelters, jail

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chinatown residents rally to protest proposed homeless shelters, jail

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Residents in Chinatown came together Monday afternoon to say "enough is enough" when it comes to the proposed shelters and jails in their community.

"The last affordable housing was built in 1976 and since that time we got a homeless shelter, and then we got another homeless shelter, and then we got another homeless shelter, and then we got another homeless shelter," Jan Lee from Neighbors United Below Canal said. "And they want to repeat this over and over again. And then they built another jail. And they built more and more jails."

Lee said the community is tired of carrying the burden of so many shelters and jails.



This rally comes after the city scrapped plans for a homeless shelter slated to open in the neighborhood. Critics saying it would lead to an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes.

The canceled shelter was just one of three proposed by the city to be built in Chinatown.

And the larger shelter proposed for Grand Street, just steps from where Christina Yuna Lee was brutally murdered, stabbed more than 40 times.

Community leaders learned on Monday, that one would be canceled too.

A major victory for residents, but they say the fight isn't over.

As part of the previous administration's plan to close Rikers Island the city is building a jail at the site of the Manhattan detention complex, and it would be the tallest building in Chinatown.

Residents are worried the concession on shelters will be used as a bargaining chip to keep moving forward on this project.
"There's like a stereotype, a stigma about Chinese people," resident Thomas Lo said. "We obey the laws, we follow the rules, we don't wanna rock the boat, but you know what? Enough is enough. Enough is enough. We have our fair of shelters, we have more than our fair share of drug clinics and we're gonna have a mega prison in the middle of Chinatown."

Residents say city hall is finally started listening to them.

"Our goal is always to work with communities to understand their needs and equitably distribute shelters across all five boroughs to serve our most vulnerable New Yorkers," a city spokesperson said in a statement.

Something residents say is a good start, but they want to keep the conversation going.

ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace
EMBED More News Videos



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschinatownmanhattanhomelesschinatownjail
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHINATOWN
Chinatown community protests construction new of jail
Family of woman killed in Chinatown raising money in her honor
Lunar New Year Parade in NYC's Chinatown
Woman's memorial targeted, vandalized after Chinatown murder
TOP STORIES
4th grader dies while playing in Little League game on Long Island
Met Gala, fashion's biggest night, returns
NYC reaches medium risk alert level for COVID
Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID
Amazon workers at NYC distribution center reject attempt to unionize
Texas high school has 35 pairs of twins in 2022 graduating class
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun
Show More
Outdoor dining sheds in NYC dismantled to allow street repairs
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
Cardinal Dolan makes secret visit to Ukraine | Josh Einiger reports
After violent weekend, new NYPD strategy focuses on nighttime hours
Stop & Shop giving away reusable bags ahead of NJ plastic ban
More TOP STORIES News