coronavirus long island

Neighbors to light up homes in honor of Long Island family ravaged by COVID

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Neighbors will light up their homes this Valentine's Day in support of a Bethpage family ravaged by COVID.

It all began when Sara Pascucci became overwhelmed after the death of several of her family members due to COVID.

Her 61-year-old father Anthony Pascucci, died January 15 from the coronavirus, and his sister and Sara Pascucci's aunt, 70-year-old Connie Pascucci, died a week before him, also from COVID.

Amidst all the heartbreak, Pascucci's grief was compounded after receiving a nasty letter demanding to know why the family's Christmas lights hadn't been taken down.
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on some Long Island residents receiving annonymous letters to take down their Christmas lights.



"It's not something you want to receive after everything that we've been through," Pascucci said.

She says that putting up holiday decorations was a passion of her father, and the anonymous letter became a rallying cry throughout the neighborhood.

So on Sunday night at 6:45 p.m., Pascucci's neighbors will simultaneously light up their homes in Anthony Pascucci's honor.

TRENDING | Video shows man's tearful reunion with dog who saved his life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybethpagenassau countyholiday lightsholidaycoronaviruschristmascoronavirus long islandcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Updates: More than 50 million vaccine doses administered: CDC
COVID Updates: Oxford University testing vaccine in children
LI couple defeats COVID, renews wedding vows
COVID Updates: Biden Administration secures 200M more doses for use by summer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
150+ firefighters battle blaze at NYC dollar store
Sources: NYPD questioning person of interest in deadly stabbings
Racist zoom bombings under investigation at Rutgers
AccuWeather: Several more rounds of snow this week
After impeachment acquittal, Trump remains dominant in GOP
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
What if COVID-19 never goes away?
Show More
LI couple defeats COVID, renews wedding vows
Biden makes 1st comments on Trump's acquittal
'Obamacare' sign-ups reopen as Democrats push for more aid
Animal shelter uses speed dating to help animals find forever home
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from role as 'Bachelor' host
More TOP STORIES News