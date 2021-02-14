Neighbors to light up homes in honor of Long Island family ravaged by COVID

It all began when Sara Pascucci became overwhelmed after the death of several of her family members due to COVID.
Her 61-year-old father Anthony Pascucci, died January 15 from the coronavirus, and his sister and Sara Pascucci's aunt, 70-year-old Connie Pascucci, died a week before him, also from COVID.
Amidst all the heartbreak, Pascucci's grief was compounded after receiving a nasty letter demanding to know why the family's Christmas lights hadn't been taken down.
"It's not something you want to receive after everything that we've been through," Pascucci said.
She says that putting up holiday decorations was a passion of her father, and the anonymous letter became a rallying cry throughout the neighborhood.
So on Sunday night at 6:45 p.m., Pascucci's neighbors will simultaneously light up their homes in Anthony Pascucci's honor.
