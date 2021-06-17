Citi Field resumes full capacity starting Monday, June 21 against Braves

The team announced Wednesday they will resume full capacity Monday, June 21 for the Mets doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.
The team says social distancing and mask requirements have been eased, and fans will no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination to enter the ballpark.
The announcement comes a day after the New York Yankees made the same decision to expand to full capacity.
More than half the 30 teams have announced plans to resume full capacity.
Only Texas began this season at 100% after fans weren't permitted during the shortened 2020 regular season because of the coronavirus.
