Brooklyn elementary school students partner with City Harvest to donate food to community

Students at PS 38 Elementary in the Boerhem Hill, Brooklyn are looking out for their neighbors by donating food for the City Harvest food drive. Brittany Bell has more.

BOERHEM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Students at an elementary school in Brooklyn are getting a lesson in kindness this holiday season by helping families feeling the effects of food insecurity.

"Always help people more in need than us. Don't just look out for yourself, but also look out for other people," fifth grader Violet Consieine said.

The kids at PS 38 Elementary in the Boerhem Hill section of Brooklyn are looking out for their neighbors by donating food for the City Harvest food drive.

"They might be suffering or starving because they don't have food so it will help them get back on their feet," Ellington Cortier said.

Visits to food pantries and soup kitchens are 70% above pre-pandemic levels so donations especially this year are crucial.

City Harvest is New York's largest food rescue organization and last year PS 38 donated 1,500 pounds of food.

MORE NEWS | Families of fallen FDNY firefighters treated to shopping spree

"I just want to say how much of a difference you're making in your community and you're representing students and schools really, really well, so thank you," Senior Manager of Donor Relations Ellen Granger said.

The kids are learning valuable lessons helping out others.

"To help people that don't have food or don't have enough money to get food," Zion McKenna said. "Because you can't just let them starve"

Some of the food benefits other school aged students dealing with food insecurity.

"I can't stress the importance enough of how important it is to make sure all of our New York City children have enough food to eat, because it's so hard to learn if you're hungry," PS 38 parent coordinator Jessica Smith said.

ALSO READ | 'Death of a Salesman' actors discuss where they found the inspiration for their roles

Food insecurity is a year-round issue and the kids at PS 38 hope you also lend out a helping hand.

"If you have a chance to donate, donate food," Cortier said.

You can do just that by heading to the City Harvest website.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.