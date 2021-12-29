coronavirus new york city

Omicron Update NYC: 31 CityMD locations temporarily closed amid test surge

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

31 CityMD locations temporarily closed amid test surge

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are now 31 CityMD locations temporarily closed due to a staff shortage, a major hit to the number of COVID testing sites amid a surge in demand.

Just a week ago the company announced that 19 of its urgent care clinics would be temporarily closing.


Now it appears that number has ballooned as CityMD continues to struggle to staff its sites.

The temporarily closed locations include 20 across New York City, five in New Jersey, four on Long Island and two in Westchester County.

A full list is available here.

CityMD said on its website it hopes closing these sites now will help it to avoid closing other sites in the future.

ALSO READ | Where to find a COVID test

EMBED More News Videos

With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, officials are opening more testing sites. N.J. Burkett reports with the latest.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew yorknew jerseywestchester countynassau countysuffolk countycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus testinghospital
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Global COVID cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
NYC schools moving away from quarantines, will double testing
COVID Updates: US should consider air travel vax mandate, Fauci says
COVID-19 questions answered
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global COVID cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
Remainder of 'Nutcracker' performances canceled due to COVID
Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82
NYC schools moving away from quarantines, will double testing
Show More
Woman walking with kids on NYC street slashed in random attack
22-year-old's TikTok tour of tiny NYC apartment gets big views
What's closed on Broadway: Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID
Paws of War saves 3 dogs set to be euthanized after military cuts
Michelle Lodzinski released from prison after conviction overturned
More TOP STORIES News