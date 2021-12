Omicron Update NYC: 31 CityMD locations temporarily closed amid test surge

EMBED >More News Videos With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, officials are opening more testing sites. N.J. Burkett reports with the latest.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are now 31 CityMD locations temporarily closed due to a staff shortage, a major hit to the number of COVID testing sites amid a surge in demand.Just a week ago the company announced that 19 of its urgent care clinics would be temporarily closing Now it appears that number has ballooned as CityMD continues to struggle to staff its sites.The temporarily closed locations include 20 across New York City, five in New Jersey, four on Long Island and two in Westchester County.A full list is available here CityMD said on its website it hopes closing these sites now will help it to avoid closing other sites in the future.