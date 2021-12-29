Omicron Update NYC: 31 CityMD locations temporarily closed amid test surge

Just a week ago the company announced that 19 of its urgent care clinics would be temporarily closing.
Now it appears that number has ballooned as CityMD continues to struggle to staff its sites.
The temporarily closed locations include 20 across New York City, five in New Jersey, four on Long Island and two in Westchester County.
A full list is available here.
CityMD said on its website it hopes closing these sites now will help it to avoid closing other sites in the future.
