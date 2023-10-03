Weather or Not: 'The Cool Down' delivers the lowdown on how you can fight climate change

Lee Goldberg invites you to watch the latest episode of his show "Weather or Not." His special guest shares important tips on how you can fight climate change.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Welcome to a brand new "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," and today, we're continuing the climate conversation -- but we promise this will be a very different take.

We're going to focus on what you can do to make a difference - little and big changes you can make in your life that can help you navigate our rapidly changing world.

To help us with all of this, Anna Roberston is joining us. She's the co-founder and chief content officer of The Cool Down, a rapidly growing news site focused on solutions to the climate crisis.

"We wanted to launch the first mainstream climate brand. The Cool Down is really a place to come to get practical information to understand the issues in plain English. We don't use a lot of jargon; we explain climate topics in very straightforward ways. We focus a bit more on the solutions and the innovation that's happening." Anna told Lee.

"And we also have a ton of practical tips that make it really easy for people to make changes in their day-to-day life that can save them money, that can even make them money, sometimes that can make their families healthier," Anna said.

She details several easy but important things you can start doing today, so be sure to watch the video. It's an investment in your future.

