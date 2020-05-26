coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: After Memorial Day parade canceled, police drive to vets' homes for individual ceremonies

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Memorial Day parade in Berkeley Heights was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the community wanted to make sure its veterans know how much they are recognized and appreciated.

Members of the police department drove to the homes of veterans -- one by one -- and held brief ceremonies outside each home.

The meaningful gesture was to recognize their service and sacrifice.

