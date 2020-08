Here and Now: The rise in child abuse, Guns Down, Life Up initiative

ABC 7 UNITE

RESOURCES

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, shutting down schools due to the coronavirus pandemic has placed more children who are victims of child abuse at risk.We are also speaking with Leslie Odom Jr, and Nicolette Robinson, the stars of the Freeform series, "Love in the Time of Corona." Also, to say that gun violence in New York City is up would be an understatement.According to the NYPD's July crime stats, there has been a 177 percent increase year over year.Darcel Denise Clark is the first African American woman to be elected a District Attorney in New York State, and the first female District Attorney in the 13th district of the Bronx speaks about this chilling increase.Meanwhile, New York City hospitals are on a mission to reduce gun violence with the Guns Down, Life Up (GDLU) program.Assistant Director of Community Affairs and Emergency Services of the GDLU program, James Dobbins III, discusses how the program aims to provide empowering social intervention and alternatives to help reduce violence and improve the lives of teens and young adults.Later, we discuss how the "Go Red for Women" initiative is helping to raise awareness about heart disease and strokes for women of color, are twice as likely to die from cardiovascular disease.And the neon arts program is helping change the face of probation in New York City.Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor NoahI Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya AngelouRaising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer HarveySo You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma OluoThe New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle AlexanderWhite Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About RacismAmerican Son: Available on NetflixIf Beale Street Could Talk: Available on HuluJust Mercy: Available on Amazon PrimeSelma: Available on Amazon PrimeThe Hate U Give: Available on Amazon PrimeWhen They See Us: Available on Netflix13th: Available on NetflixAmerica Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National GeographicBecoming: Available on NetflixI am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube