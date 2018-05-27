BETHPAGE AIR SHOW

Kickoff to a Long Island Summer - Complete Show

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 9)

Kickoff to a Long Island Summer

Part 1

JONES BEACH STATE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) --
We're celebrating all things summer and the many things to do on Long Island as the temperature heats up.

The big event to kick off summer on Long Island was the 15th Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach.

Big crowds turned out for the show on Saturday, but Sunday's show was canceled due to rain.

Organizers say weather conditions prohibit the performers from being able to fly. This is only the second time an Air Show day has been canceled due to inclement weather since 2004.

There's plenty more to do this summer on Long Island. Watch our special in the player above.
EMBED More News Videos

This drone video of Jones Beach will get you in the summer spirit! Make sure to watch "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer" on ABC7!



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsjones beach state parkbethpagememorial daycommunitybethpage air showBethpageOyster BayNassau CountyJones Beach
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BETHPAGE AIR SHOW
Bethpage Air Show canceled Sunday due to weather
Old Westbury Gardens marks centennial of World War I
Blue Angels return for 2018 Bethpage Air Show
Exploring Long Island by biking and hiking
More bethpage air show
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Another setback for $40 million Queens library project
T.E.A.L. 5K Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer in Brooklyn
NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News