New Jersey farm hosts annual Great Pumpkin Festival for Fall family fun

VERNON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fall has arrived, and at Heaven Hill Farm in New Jersey, families can revel in the season at the Great Pumpkin Festival.
Heaven Hill Farm is a full-service garden center and farmer's market, but they take Halloween season seriously around here.
Kathy Andresen, office manager at Heaven Hill Farm, showed us some of the festival's features, which include carnival rides, pig races, animal farms, a corn maze and, of course, a pumpkin patch.
Since its establishment as a roadside fruit and vegetable stand in 1982, Heaven Hill Farm has evolved into a beloved staple in Vernon, where families have been enjoying seasonal produce and activities for generations.
"Every year we try to add a new activity or event to keep it interesting. We draw people from all over the state or Long Island, Staten Island, New York. People are driving two hours to get here," Andresen said.
The farm is open daily and their Great Pumpkin festival will run through November. Visit the farm's website here.
