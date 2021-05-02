Tiempo: COVID-19 cases surge in Puerto Rico, career advice from a Latino actuary

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, Puerto Rico recently experienced its worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic.In early April, the island went from averaging about 200 new cases a day to about 800, according to a New York Times database.The sudden surge led to some drastic changes.Governor Pedro Pierluisi shut down in-person instruction at schools and now there is also a 10 p.m. curfew in effect.Also, indoor capacity for restaurants and businesses has been reduced.And travelers who do not show proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival have up to 48-hours to get one or face a $300.To get some insight into the current crisis, Joe Torres talks to Fernando Rivera, the director of the Puerto Rico Research Hub at the University of Central Florida.Plus, a Latino college graduate from New Jersey just landed his first high-paying job as an actuary.What is an actuary?We'll let him explain it to you.This exemplary student knows he is a role model for other Latinos interested in becoming an actuary, But says his advice extends to any career.Also on this episode, a Latina artist and activist created a public art installation honoring undocumented immigrants who lost their lives to the coronavirus.The installation is on display in New York City.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.