Tiempo: COVID-19 cases surge in Puerto Rico, career advice from a Latino actuary

Tiempo: COVID cases surge in Puerto Rico

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, Puerto Rico recently experienced its worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

In early April, the island went from averaging about 200 new cases a day to about 800, according to a New York Times database.

The sudden surge led to some drastic changes.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi shut down in-person instruction at schools and now there is also a 10 p.m. curfew in effect.

Also, indoor capacity for restaurants and businesses has been reduced.

And travelers who do not show proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival have up to 48-hours to get one or face a $300.

To get some insight into the current crisis, Joe Torres talks to Fernando Rivera, the director of the Puerto Rico Research Hub at the University of Central Florida.

Plus, a Latino college graduate from New Jersey just landed his first high-paying job as an actuary.

What is an actuary?

We'll let him explain it to you.

This exemplary student knows he is a role model for other Latinos interested in becoming an actuary, But says his advice extends to any career.

Also on this episode, a Latina artist and activist created a public art installation honoring undocumented immigrants who lost their lives to the coronavirus.

The installation is on display in New York City.

