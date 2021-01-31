tiempo

Tiempo: Going inside an immigration detention center

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, President Joe Biden unveiled several immigration policy reversals and proposals in his first few days in office.

The new president wanted to immediately reverse the Trump Administration's separation of children at the border.

He also vowed to form a task force to help reunite more than 600 parents who remain separated from their children and he promised a path to citizenship for DREAMers.

Joe speaks with immigration attorneys Jillian Hopman and Lauris Wren.

Plus, a New Jersey social worker went inside a Texas immigration detention center and wrote an award-winning paper on her experience there.

She worked with a mother from Central America and the woman's teenage daughter on the multiple challenges they faced after they arrived at the center.

Joe talks to Susan D. Siegeltuch about her experience inside the detention center and why it was so important to document that experience on paper.

