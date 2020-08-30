Community & Events

Volunteers hit the streets in Bronx to clean up litter

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Volunteers hit the streets of the Bronx on Sunday to help clean up after all the litter that has piled up.

The group collected garbage and distributed free trash bags as part of the Stand Up Clean Up Day of Action, which is a borough-wide initiative.

"The more beautiful our borough is, the more we care about it, the more pride we can have and we're going to celebrate our livelihood here," one volunteer said.

RELATED | First statue of real-life women unveiled in Central Park

"It was very empowering to come together to clean the community and increase the quality of life because a lot of people during coronavirus have been outside, trash has been increasing," another volunteer said.

Organizers spread the word about the event on social media and posted maps online of particularly littered areas that needed special attention.

RELATED | Horse therapy to enhance the lives of people with special needs

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbronxnew york citylitteringvolunteerismnyc parksgood news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged in 'heinous' attempted rape on subway platform
5-alarm fire tears through apartment building
ABC to present special tribute to Chadwick Boseman tonight
College closed for 2 weeks after COVID cluster linked to parties
Prepare to pay at front door on MTA buses
Long Island couple writes back-to-school coronavirus children's book
Tips to save hundreds on back-to-school shopping
Show More
Hospitals come together to save 3 infants during Hurricane Laura
COVID Updates: Clusters of new cases reported on college campuses in US
3 killed during overnight violence across NYC
'Black Panther' director writes emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman
6 shot, 1 fatally, outside Chicago pancake house
More TOP STORIES News