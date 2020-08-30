Volunteers hit the streets in Bronx to clean up litter

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Volunteers hit the streets of the Bronx on Sunday to help clean up after all the litter that has piled up.The group collected garbage and distributed free trash bags as part of the Stand Up Clean Up Day of Action, which is a borough-wide initiative."The more beautiful our borough is, the more we care about it, the more pride we can have and we're going to celebrate our livelihood here," one volunteer said."It was very empowering to come together to clean the community and increase the quality of life because a lot of people during coronavirus have been outside, trash has been increasing," another volunteer said.Organizers spread the word about the event on social media and posted maps online of particularly littered areas that needed special attention.----------