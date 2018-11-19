UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The 92nd edition of the iconic holiday event ushers in the season with its signature giant character balloons, floats, marching bands from around the country, whimsical performance groups, music's biggest stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus.
Since November of 1924, the Macy's Parade has become synonymous with the start of the holiday season.
For the 92nd edition, the line-up will feature 16 giant character balloons; 43 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 12 marching bands.
More than 3.5 million spectators will line the streets to witness the event with millions more watching on television and streaming devices.
Four new floats will debut including Elf Pets by The Elf on the Shelf, Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder (Ashley Tisdale), Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Nickelodeon (Jack & Jack) and Splashing Safari Adventure by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions (Ella Mai).
We saw a preview of those new floats earlier this month.
The Parade's signature balloons have featured some of the world's most beloved characters. Joining the giant character balloon line-up this year will be the famed Saiyan warrior Goku from "Dragon Ball Super: Broly."
Spectators can witness the balloon inflation event beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at 77th and 81st Streets between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. The event continues until 8:00 p.m.
The only public entrance is located at 73rd and Columbus Avenue. You can download a printable walking map of the balloon inflation area here.
Here is this year's balloon line-up:
CHARLIE BROWN
DIARY OF A WIMPY KID
SINCLAIR'S DINO
THE ELF ON THE SHELF
DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY'S GOKU
ILLUMINATION PRESENTS DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH
JETT BY SUPER WINGS
OLAF
PAW PATROL
PIKACHU
PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY
RED MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGER
RONALD McDONALD
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
TOOTHLESS (HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON)
FLECK, BJORN, JOJO AND HUGG (NETFLIX'S "THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES")
LITTLE CLOUD
THE NUTCRACKER
SUNNY THE SNOWPAL
BABY DINOS
GO BOWLING
THE AFLAC DUCK
ARRTIE, THE PIRATE
PILGRIM MAN & WOMAN BALLOONHEADS MAMA
PAPA & BABY BALLOONHEADS
AMERICANA SPHERES
BULLDOG
TOUGH GUY
NUTCRACKER
MOUSE KING
WHAT STREETS WILL BE CLOSED
Manhattan: At the discretion of NYPD
Formation:
Columbus Avenue between 81st Street and 77th Street
Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
Route:
Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway
Broadway between 59th Street and 58th Street
59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
34th Street between 6th Avenue 7th Avenue
Dispersal:
33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue
34th Street between 7h Avenue and 8th Avenue
34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
35th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue
36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
40th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
7th Avenue between 33rd Street and 40th Street
Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street
Miscellaneous:
40th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
6th Avenue between 34th Street and 33rd Street
8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street
The above streets will be closed for the Parade as permitted by NYPD
