Winter 2020: Bronx Zoo lights up for the holiday season

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The Bronx Zoo has flipped the switch on their holiday lights for some much-needed joy during the winter season.The zoo's 'Holiday Lights 2020' will run on select dates between November 20 and January 10.This year's experience will encompass a larger area of the zoo and be organized to accommodate social distancing and COVID guidelines.The zoo will have dozens more animal lanterns than last year and will include lantern safaris of species from different regions of the world.In addition, the new Luminous Garden will feature larger-than-life plants and animals, including flowers, mushrooms, butterflies and other insects.Entertainment will also include ice carvings, costumed characters, stilt walkers and souvenirs.The event will have 12 fire pits where people can make their own s'mores.Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance and are available online