baby death

Consumer Product Safety Commission issues warning on infant loungers

The alert comes following the death of a 17-day-old baby and a four-month-old.
By Nydia Han
EMBED <>More Videos

CPSC issues warning on infant loungers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued an urgent warning for parents Thursday.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is telling families to stop using the Podster and Bummzie infant loungers.

The alert comes after reports that a 17-day-old baby and a four-month-old died while they were in one.

"We've found the Leachco Podster creates a risk of suffocation, and we are urging people to stop using it," said Alex Hoehn-Saric, CPSC chair.

The stern warning from federal safety officials is about the infant loungers, the Podster, Podster Plush, Bummzie, and Podster Playtime, which are all are made by Leachco, Inc.

"In many cases with these products, the baby turns in a way, either while they're sleeping or unattended, where they get their face into the soft, pillowy material," said Nancy Cowles of Kids in Danger.

Then their noses and mouths can be obstructed, so they suffocate. The CPSC chair said the agency is looking to take further action.

"I think this product should be recalled, and unfortunately, the company has chosen not to do it this time," Hoehn-Saric said.

6abc Action News reported in September the maker of the Boppy did take its lounger off store shelves.

"A few months ago, they recalled the Boppy Lounger for a similar hazard. So this is a product class that really consumers should not be using because of the danger if the baby falls asleep or is left unattended," said Cowles.

The CPSC said any infant loungers like a Podster is not safe for sleep, and any product like that should not be used on a raised surface due to the danger of falling.

Also, babies should always be placed on their back, and if they fall asleep in an inclined or upright position, they should be moved to a safe sleep environment.

"The only safe place for infants to sleep is on a flat surface in a product that meets a standard for sleep products. So that would be a crib, a play yard, a bassinet, those types of products," said Cowles.

Experts say use only a fitted sheet and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other infants to a baby's sleeping environment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaproduct recallsbaby deathconsumer reportsinfant deathsconsumer
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BABY DEATH
Woman charged in 1986 murder of her infant son
Boppy newborn lounger pillows recalled after 8 infant deaths
Improper use of nursing pillows, loungers linked to 7 infant deaths
9-month-old baby girl, grandmother killed in NJ fire
TOP STORIES
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
Burglary suspect who fired at police in Bronx was out on bond
CDC says omicron in NYC wastewater before reported in South Africa
Watch NatGeo documentary 'The First Wave' free for 48 hours
7 On Your Side: Tips for ordering your at-home COVID tests safely
AccuWeather: Frigid Friday
FRIGG silicone pacifier recalled due to choking hazard
Show More
Bronx DA dismissing 133 convictions after former detective charged
Livery driver stabbed and carjacked in Bronx
US, Russia far apart on Ukraine crisis as top diplomats meet
COVID Updates: 2 companies accused of COVID testing fraud
18-year-old taking groceries to grandma killed by stray bullet in NJ
More TOP STORIES News