Coronavirus News: NYC hiring 1,000 contact tracers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city is immediately hiring 1,000 contact tracers.It's part of the city's attempt to contact and trace every COVID-19 case plan announced last week.Contact tracers must have a background in health; help, trace, isolate, and support all New Yorkers with confirmed Covid-19; and interview and identify contacts, connect them to isolation and support.If you are interested in a position or know someone who is qualified, applications are being accepted at fphnyc.org