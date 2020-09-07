Streamline Verify collects largest stockpile of convalescent plasma in US

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6360149" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey-based company is finding a way to help people suffering from COVID-19 across the country with the largest collection of plasma in one drive."Streamline Verify" has been holding plasma drives at its corporate office in Lakewood since last month.After seven drives, that plasma will be helping people nationwide.The company already ran antibody testing, so collecting those antibodies to help in the fight against the coronavirus was the logical next step."We were able to build up a large network of individuals with high antibodies which really evolved into where we are today," said Joe Stefansky, Streamline Verify CEO. "We're going into uncertain times, the hospitals are stockpiling with plasma, we are a part of that, and we are fortunate to be a part of that effort."Many of the donors who participated in the "Streamline Verify" drives had been traveling to Delaware to donate plasma.The drives aimed to collect 1,000 units of convalescent plasma.