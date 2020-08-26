Brooklyn man who shot, stabbed NYPD officers indicted; Bodycam video released

Dzenan Camovic, 21, of Flatbush, is charged with attempted aggravated murder and other charges for allegedly stabbing a police officer in the neck, taking the injured officer's gun, using it to shoot the officer's partner in the hand, and also firing it at responding police officers, wounding a third officer.
It was just before midnight on June 3 when prosecutors said Camovic launched his surprise attack on officers standing a post in Brooklyn.
"This defendant allegedly engaged in an unprovoked and cowardly attack on an officer and his partner, then opened fire at responding officers," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. "We are lucky that these officers were not killed. This case underscores the dangers our police officers face day in and day out. We will now seek to bring this defendant to justice for endangering their lives and the lives of those around them."
Body camera footage released by the NYPD (Warning: Content may be disturbing to some viewers)
Camovic is charged with three counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and other related charges.
He is presently being held without bail.
Camovic "was motivated to attack the officers because of his interest in and support for violent Islamist extremism," prosecutors said in announcing additional federal charges of Hobbs Act robbery, using a firearm during the robbery, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm as an illegal alien.
"Dzenan Camovic, an illegal alien and Bosnian national, is alleged to have used the cover of chaos during recent civil unrest in New York City to launch a premeditated and cowardly attack from behind against two New York City Police officers, brutally slashing one with a knife, stealing his weapon and opening fire, and injuring several responding officers," Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. "We know that Camovic repeatedly yelled, 'Allahu Akbar' during his attack. We know that he possessed a significant volume of materials that demonstrates his interest in and support for violent Islamist extremism, including materials related to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS). But the defendant's access to the dark web and his use of encrypted communication platforms has created evidentiary roadblocks to fully learning his plans and who he discussed them with."
Related: Police: Man arrested in NYPD stabbing yelled 'God is Great' in Arabic three times
Officials say officers Yayon Frantz Jean Pierre and Randy Ramnarine were standing on the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Church Avenue when the Camovic, walking south on Flatbush Avenue, walked up to Officer Jean Pierre from behind and allegedly stabbed him in the neck. He then allegedly rushed Officer Ramnarine with the knife and threw it at him.
Officer Jean Pierre allegedly fired at Camovic and then tripped, and they struggled for control of the gun, authorities said.
After seizing the gun, Camovic is alleged to have fired at Officer Ramnarine, striking him in the hand.
Additional police officers responded to the scene, and authorities say Camovic also opened fire on those officers, striking one of those officers in the hand.
Related: New York City revises NYPD anti-chokehold law amid gun violence spike
Two officers were shot, both in the left hand, and recovered. Officer Jean Pierre was treated for the stab wound to his neck.
Camovic was hospitalized and treated for multiple gunshot wounds and recovered.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip