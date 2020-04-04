coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Nurse travels from Pennsylvania to fight COVID-19

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- After hearing New York City's call for help to fight the growing coronavirus pandemic, one nurse travelled hundreds of miles to lend a hand.

Joining the front lines of the perilous COVID-19 crisis, Luke Adams, a registered nurse has traveled to Staten Island University Hospital from his home in Pennsylvania.

"Once somebody said we're going to need help, I actually left a job I was at with a day and a half notice and I said I gotta go," Adams said.

Adams, a registered nurse for 11 years, left his family behind and drove to New York City 10 days ago to help the desperate patients battling this pandemic.

"Everyday that I go I know I am doing exactly what I decided to do when I became a nurse," Adams said.

The city is desperate for front line health workers as this pandemic worsens. Adams spent the first nine days in his car.

Adams knew he didn't have a place to stay, so that's why he rented an SUV.

"I have been in the fetal position for nine or 10 days now so I'm happy to stretch my legs tonight," Adams said, finally in a hotel room.

"Through contracting, we have already in recent weeks added an additional 3,600 medical personnel," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

But the question is, where will they stay?

Alternative Business Accommodations (ABA) and IDEAL Furnished Housing, is offering apartments for first responders, nurses, doctors and medical staff at an affordable cost.

However, more people could still need housing.

"If you are able to help, I would certainly hope you would go -- that's why I came," Adams said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnursesdoctorscommunitynyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News