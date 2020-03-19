Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: LIRR suspends cash payments, closes lost and found

EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) -- LIRR will no longer be accepting cash fare payments at its ticket counters or on trains.

Customers wishing to use cash can still do so at ticket machines at LIRR stations.

The most contactless way to pay is to use MTA eTix to pay directly from your smartphone.

As a further precaution for customers and employees, Lost and Found Office at Penn Station will be closed until further notice as of March 19.

Any recoveries of lost items will be returned by appointment only. If you have left an item on the train or in one of LIRR's stations, please file your claim online on LIRR's website.

If you're looking to retrieve an item, please call the Customer Service Center at 511 or 718-217-LIRR.

Related topics:
health & fitnesseast meadownassau countycoronavirusmental wellnesscoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkmental health
