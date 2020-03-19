Coronavirus News: LIRR suspends cash payments, closes lost and found

Customers wishing to use cash can still do so at ticket machines at LIRR stations.
The most contactless way to pay is to use MTA eTix to pay directly from your smartphone.
As a further precaution for customers and employees, Lost and Found Office at Penn Station will be closed until further notice as of March 19.
Any recoveries of lost items will be returned by appointment only. If you have left an item on the train or in one of LIRR's stations, please file your claim online on LIRR's website.
If you're looking to retrieve an item, please call the Customer Service Center at 511 or 718-217-LIRR.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know