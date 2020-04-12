College student organizes drive-by Easter Bunny parade on Long Island

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Kids may be stuck at home this Easter weekend, but that didn't stop the Easter bunny from visiting some lucky families on Long Island.College student Matt Kelly organized an Easter Bunny drive-by parade through four towns in Suffolk County on Saturday.The bunny waved to kids from the back of a pickup truck.The 19-year-old from Smithtown had posted his idea on Facebook, and was soon flooded with requests to drive by homes."FIrst I posted that I'm going to do a drive-by, just to see if people would like it, and get some addresses, stops that I can make, and the next thing I know, I have over 75 shares on Facebook, and over 100 comments of people just responding," said Kelly.The entire route took about five hours.