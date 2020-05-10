coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Island superintendent teaching students how to juggle on YouTube

By Eyewitness News
SYOSSET, Long Island (WABC) -- One Long Island educator has figured out a way to get students' attention while they are home during the pandemic.



Syosset Schools' Superintendent Tom Rogers has been posting videos on YouTube teaching students how to juggle.

He also slips in some basic math concepts while teaching kids better coordination, patience and that practice makes perfect.

