coronavirus long island

Car parade held for LI teen who finished 300th round of chemo

By Eyewitness News
EAST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A community in Suffolk County organized a car parade on Saturday to honor a teenager who just finished her 300th round of chemotherapy.

18-year-old Taylor Ryan has a rare disorder called Histiocytosis. Like all the other seniors at East Islip High School, the coronavirus pandemic means she won't get to take part in a graduation ceremony.

Community leaders, her teachers and friends drove by to celebrate Ryan for being a strong, young woman whose courage has inspired so many.

