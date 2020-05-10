Car parade held for LI teen who finished 300th round of chemo

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EAST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A community in Suffolk County organized a car parade on Saturday to honor a teenager who just finished her 300th round of chemotherapy.18-year-old Taylor Ryan has a rare disorder called Histiocytosis. Like all the other seniors at East Islip High School, the coronavirus pandemic means she won't get to take part in a graduation ceremony.Community leaders, her teachers and friends drove by to celebrate Ryan for being a strong, young woman whose courage has inspired so many.