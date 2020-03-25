coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: NJ expands its drive-through testing centers for COVID-19

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is expanding its drive-through testing centers for coronavirus, especially in the northern part of the state.

Essex County officials said Wednesday that a drive-through testing center would be opening Thursday in Newark's Weequahic Park.

A drive-through facility for Passaic County residents opened Wednesday at William Paterson University.

In Essex, appointments are mandatory, according to the statement from Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo.

Residents should go to the county's website to complete a screening form and make an appointment

In Passaic, county residents must have a referral from a doctor, Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier this week.

The testing centers join other facilities for county-only residents at Kean University in Union and Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus.

There are two federally operated centers for statewide residents in Bergen and Monmouth counties.

Bergen reached capacity before opening for a third straight day on Wednesday.

Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children

How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Jersey Department of Health
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
