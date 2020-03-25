Coronavirus News: NJ expands its drive-through testing centers for COVID-19

Essex County officials said Wednesday that a drive-through testing center would be opening Thursday in Newark's Weequahic Park.
A drive-through facility for Passaic County residents opened Wednesday at William Paterson University.
In Essex, appointments are mandatory, according to the statement from Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo.
Residents should go to the county's website to complete a screening form and make an appointment
In Passaic, county residents must have a referral from a doctor, Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier this week.
The testing centers join other facilities for county-only residents at Kean University in Union and Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus.
There are two federally operated centers for statewide residents in Bergen and Monmouth counties.
Bergen reached capacity before opening for a third straight day on Wednesday.
