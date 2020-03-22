Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: New Jersey Gov. Murphy tells ABC's This Week 'no time for business as usual'

By Alisa Wiersema
NEW JERSEY -- As the spread of the novel coronavirus ripples across the country, the nation's governors are on the front lines of the battle to curb the evolving crisis.

Many of them, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, have taken drastic measures in their home states to fill gaps that the two Democratic governors say were left by the federal government.

In an interview with ABC "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz, Murphy urged people to take the crisis seriously in order to decrease the pressure on the health care industry.

"My view is we die trying," Murphy said, "I think the flattening of the curve, the social distancing, telling everybody 'just stay home' gives us a real shot to keep the numbers down (and) to keep the pressure lesser than otherwise would be on our health care system."

Murphy signed an executive order on Saturday directing all New Jersey residents to stay home until further notice. Although the order allows for certain exceptions that include obtaining essentials like groceries or seeking medical attention, Murphy says the goal is to strengthen social distancing measures. According to the order, "all gatherings of individuals, such as parties, celebrations, or other social events, unless otherwise authorized."

"Folks need to be jolted, ... it's no time to panic, but it's no time for business as usual," he said. "We won World War II not because we panicked, but because we were smart."

More on abcnews.com.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates

Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthcoronavirus hobokenmedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscoronavirus bergen countycoronavirus jersey cityphil murphycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CORONAVIRUS
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Ribbons of Remembrance: Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News