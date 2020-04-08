Coronavirus News: MTA death toll hits 41, with 1,500 positive cases

MTA officials say 41 employees have now died of COVID-19, and another 1,500 have tested positive.
The staffing crunch has posed a challenge for the MTA to keep even diminished subway, bus and commuter rail service going.
More trains will run on the D and 2 lines in response to ridership changes.
Both of those lines had experienced large numbers of workers either sick or self-quarantined with symptoms.
Overall subway ridership is down 92%, the MTA said.
Meanwhile, the NYPD tweeted photos of police on the platform on the number 5 train at 180th street in the Bronx this morning, monitoring the distancing on the train.
A 5-train ready to ferry the city’s essential workers to their destinations at 180th St in the Bronx this morning - checking in and a brief exchange by our District 12 team with fellow frontline @NYCTSubway train crews before they continue their train run. pic.twitter.com/Q4kZcOBKzG— NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) April 8, 2020
