Coronavirus News: Former New York State Assemblyman Richard Brodsky dies from COVID-19

He died Wednesday morning.
Brodsky appeared in many Eyewitness News reports about the Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant.
The 73-year-old recently developed a fever and other symptoms.
The Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. released a statement saying, "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former State Assemblyman Richard Brodsky, who was a tireless advocate for the people of Westchester during his 28 years in public service. He was a progressive leader who cared deeply about the people he represented and was passionate in his pursuit of environmental conservation and investigating public authorities. Richard's unexpected passing is a significant loss for the entire community. The Westchester County District Attorney's Office extends its deepest condolences to the Brodsky family at this incredibly difficult time."
