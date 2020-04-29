Coronavirus News: Baseball Hall of Fame cancels induction ceremony

The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that it has canceled the July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the class will be included at next year's induction festivities on July 25, 2021.
A record crowd had been expected this summer at the small town in upstate New York to honor Jeter, the former New York Yankees captain who was elected in January by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Jeter and Walker were to be inducted with catcher Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller, the pioneering players' union head who negotiated free agency and transformed the sport.
This will be the first year without an induction ceremony since 1960.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address