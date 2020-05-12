coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Murphy to lay out testing, tracing plan for NJ

By
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Murphy has said he hopes to have some hard dates for reopening later this week and the plan will consist of more testing, like the mobile testing site opening Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Englewood.

Like the testing site at Bergen Community College, this mobile testing site will accept those without symptoms.

The mobile testing site is designed for those who do not have cars. They will provide testing for COVID-19 and antibodies.

The site will also move each day. Next stops include Hackensack and Fairview over the next two days.

We expect to hear more from the governor on Tuesday about his plan to roll out more testing and contact tracing so that New Jersey can reopen.

"We want to give you the confidence that it is okay once we say you can do X that you feel confident about doing X with your family. We've got to have that testing and tracing protocol infrastructure in place that you all can look at and say, 'I believe that, I've I got it.'

The Air National Guard will conduct a flyover starting at 11:30 Tuesday morning reaching northern Jersey closer to noon.

They are flying over some of the states hardest hit sites including nursing homes as a salute to those front-line workers.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus testingcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
NJ middle school converts 'Little Free Libraries' into food pantries
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Murphy says timeline for reopening NJ could come this week
2 plasma donation sites open in New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci to issue stark warning on reopening too soon
$115 million raised in 'Rise Up New York' telethon
AccuWeather: Breezy and brighter
Man, pregnant woman fatally shot on Staten Island
93 cases of mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19 in NY
Murphy says timeline for reopening NJ could come this week
Death rate below 200 in NY for first time since pandemic began
Show More
Parts of NY expected to reopen this week after hitting benchmarks
NYC turns focus on health providers in hardest-hit communities
30 teachers among 74 DOE employees to die of COVID-19
Man released from NY hospital after 38 days in ICU
How dining experiences will change as restaurants reopen
More TOP STORIES News