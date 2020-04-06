Coronavirus News: 'Mystery writer' leaving inspirational chalk messages for healthcare workers

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WABC) -- While New Yorkers have been applauding healthcare workers from our windows every night, down in New Orleans, an anonymous person has found another creative way to be kind and show gratitude.A mystery writer has been leaving colorful chalk messages on a sidewalk in front of one of New Orleans' biggest hospitals.The message says, 'if you're just arriving, thank you for what you are about to do!'Another one says, 'you are extraordinary!'