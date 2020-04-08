Coronavirus News: NYCHA accused of not following emergency cleaning protocols

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Housing Authority is being accused of failing to adequately clean its buildings and failing to enforce social distancing guidelines.Eleven lawmakers wrote a letter to the head of NYCHA saying the housing authority is not following emergency cleaning protocols.They also say there have been reports of large groups of people gathering in building common areas.NYCHA claims health and safety are a top priority and says it took decisive action early in this crisis.