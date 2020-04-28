Coronavirus News: NYPD pipe band plays and applauds for health care workers

The NYPD pipe band played Monday night outside NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn.
They played right at 7 p.m., the same time everyone has been applauding healthcare workers each night.
It was also the hospital's shift change, so much of the staff was able to watch the moving performance, which paused as police and firefighters applauded them.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address