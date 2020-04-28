Coronavirus News: NYPD pipe band plays and applauds for health care workers

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Another show of heroes paying a well-deserved tribute to other heroes.The NYPD pipe band played Monday night outside NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn.They played right at 7 p.m., the same time everyone has been applauding healthcare workers each night.It was also the hospital's shift change, so much of the staff was able to watch the moving performance, which paused as police and firefighters applauded them.