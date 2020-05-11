Coronavirus News: Tunnel to Towers partners with painter to honor frontline heroes

The work of art is called 'Sunrise: A Tribute to First Responders.'
Lobaido says the painting depicts the heroes of the pandemic, raising a tattered American flag at sunrise as the bottom of the flagpole jams the coronavirus into the ground.
"Each individual here is someone I know that is that hero - a fireman a cop, military, doctor nurse, EMT. They came to my studio in my yard - I set up a pole and I positioned it in the right placement. So, it's more personal than just a painting, it's the actual heroes of the day," said Lobaido.
Proceeds from the sales will support the Tunnel to Towers COVID-19 Heroes Fund.
