Coronavirus News: Tunnel to Towers partners with painter to honor frontline heroes

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tunnel to Towers partnered with Artist Scott Lobaido to honor frontline heroes battling the coronavirus.

The work of art is called 'Sunrise: A Tribute to First Responders.'

Lobaido says the painting depicts the heroes of the pandemic, raising a tattered American flag at sunrise as the bottom of the flagpole jams the coronavirus into the ground.

"Each individual here is someone I know that is that hero - a fireman a cop, military, doctor nurse, EMT. They came to my studio in my yard - I set up a pole and I positioned it in the right placement. So, it's more personal than just a painting, it's the actual heroes of the day," said Lobaido.

Proceeds from the sales will support the Tunnel to Towers COVID-19 Heroes Fund.

