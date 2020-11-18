COVID Live Updates: NYC headed toward more restrictions, Cuomo says

That would mean the city's schools would be closed to in-person learning.
If that happened, schools would have to close for at least four days and Cuomo said officials would have to design a "different formula" for the city's schools to "test out" and re-open due to the number of students that would need to be tested.
Cuomo's Thanksgiving warning
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering some personal advice for all New Yorkers on Thanksgiving: Don't be a turkey. On Wednesday, Cuomo warned that his personal theory is there will be a "tremendous spike" of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving.
He said this is not based on scientific data, but it is his personal theory. He urged families to show love this holiday season by not seeing each other.
NYC schools to close Thursday
New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza released a letter announcing schools would be closed on Thursday. "Beginning Thursday, November 19, all school buildings will be closed, and all learning will proceed remotely for all students, until further notice," the letter read. "You will hear from your principal shortly about next steps for you and your student. Please note that this is a temporary closure, and school buildings will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so." New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold.
Pandemic won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa
Children of the world can rest easy. The global pandemic won't stop them from tracking Santa Claus' progress as he delivers gifts around the globe on Christmas Eve.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command has announced that NORAD will track Santa on Dec. 24, just as it has done for 65 years. But there will be some changes: Not every child will be able to get through to a volunteer at NORAD's call center to check on Santa's whereabouts, as they have in years before.
Delta Air Lines to keep blocking middle seats through March 2021
Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it will keep middle seats empty on its flights through March, an extension of the social distancing policy it put in place at the start of the pandemic.
Delta maintains it is the only US airline to keep blocking middle seats on its flights. The move comes as other airlines are ending similar policies, gearing up for a potential onslaught of air travelers during the busy holiday rush.
Demand for testing surges ahead of Thanksgiving
Hospitals across the country are being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, as testing centers also see an influx of people looking to get tested ahead of the holidays. Dr. Anthony Fauci says while it's important to get tested, he's urging Americans to forgo gathering for Thanksgiving this year to stop the spread. More than 2 million Americans have tested positive this month, making November the worst month of the pandemic yet. More and more states are now imposing restrictions. Los Angeles has implemented a 10 p.m. curfew, while Montana and Iowa now have mask mandates. It's a move at least a dozen states are resisting.
Hospitals across US lack beds or equipment to treat COVID-19 patients
More Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 than ever before. As more than 73,000 people across the country are hospitalized for the virus, health care professionals are saying they've reached the brink, with no beds or equipment left to treat the overwhelming influx of patients.
US sees highest daily COVID-19 death toll in 6 months
At least 1,707 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That's the highest daily death toll since May 14.
Europe has half of world's 4 million new COVID cases but sees hope
Europe made up almost half of the world's 4 million new coronavirus cases last week but recorded a nearly 10% fall in infections compared to the week before, thanks in part to strict government lockdown measures that have fanned some discontent, the World Health Organization reported Wednesday.
Pfizer releases new results of COVID-19 efficacy
Pfizer is taking the next step forward with its vaccine as it applies for emergency FDA approval. The final results from their phase 3 analysis found the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective. The pharmaceutical company completed its safety review of the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, Pfizer announced its vaccine appears to be more than 90% effective. The FDA advisory committee is set to meet for three days next month and could approve the vaccine as early as December 10.
FDA authorizes first at-home, rapid COVID test
FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for the first at-home rapid test for COVID-19. The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit is authorized for use at home or point of care in a doctor's office but only with a prescription. FDA says the molecular test "works by swirling the self-collected sample swab in a vial that is then placed in the test unit. In 30 minutes or less, the results can be read directly from the test unit's light-up display that shows whether a person is positive or negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus."
Regional mask force
Transit agencies in the area are teaming up to encourage riders to wear face coverings. The MTA is partnering with the Port Authority, NJ Transit, Amtrak and SEPTA in the joint effort. The agencies are forming a regional "mask force" to get more mask compliance and to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading to riders and workers.
Pandemic's impact on cats in New York
People involved in the trap, neuter, release (TNR) of cats on Long Island are warning about the exploding number of feral cats due to the suspension of towns' TNR programs last spring. Eyewitness News found that the majority of towns on Long Island suspended their TNR programs last spring because of the coronavirus. In most towns, the number of cats spayed or neutered from January 2020 to October 2020 is significantly less than in 2019.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
